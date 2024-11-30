Menu Explore
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
Chandigarh MC supervisor, inspector sacked over poor sanitation in Faidan village

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The terminated employees include Jatinder Singh, a supervisor hired through outsource agency Sai Communication, and Gurpreet Singh, a sanitary inspector hired through outsource agency RR Enterprises

Municipal corporation commissioner Amit Kumar on Friday ordered the termination of two MC employees after discovering unhygienic conditions at Faidan village during a surprise check.

Arriving at Faidan village with other senior municipal officers, Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner Amit Kumar found filthy conditions in the area managed by the two employees, leading to termination of their services for not performing their duty properly. (HT File)
Arriving at Faidan village with other senior municipal officers, Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner Amit Kumar found filthy conditions in the area managed by the two employees, leading to termination of their services for not performing their duty properly.

The terminated employees include Jatinder Singh, a supervisor hired through outsource agency Sai Communication, and Gurpreet Singh, a sanitary inspector hired through outsource agency RR Enterprises.

Arriving at the village with other senior municipal officers, the commissioner found filthy conditions in the area managed by the two employees, leading to termination of their services for not performing their duty properly.

Follow Us On