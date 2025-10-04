Chandigarh MC to redraw auction plan for prime Manimajra land after opposition uproar

Facing strong and persistent objections from opposition councillors, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House on Tuesday decided to redraft the terms and conditions as well as the zoning plan for the auction of its prime land parcel in Manimajra, which is reserved for a residential society as per the city’s master plan. The civic body has earmarked a 6.9-acre plot in Shivalik Enclave, Manimajra, where five plots in Pocket Number 6 are proposed to be auctioned with a combined reserve price of over ₹794 crore. (HT Photo for representation)

The House on Friday also announced the formation of a special committee to examine the Oustee Quota and revise zoning for Pocket Number 6, Manimajra. The committee will be chaired by Sarabjit Kaur and will submit its recommendations for placement, ensuring a swift and decisive action on this important matter. The committee will also invite special invitees from various departments, including: Khuspreet Kaur, DANICS, SDM (East); a representative from the Chandigarh Housing Board and a representative from the Deputy Commissioner Office/Estate Office, Chandigarh.

The approved layout had included five residential pockets with buildings permitted to rise up to five storeys, supported by a sanctioned floor area ratio (FAR) of 2. The plan also provides for amenities such as a shopping complex, green areas, a playground, and reserved land. Structures like a school and the Nirankari Bhawan will also be on the land. As per the earlier plan, the entire land can be allotted to a single developer or a consortium, but without any scope for fragmentation or amalgamation of plots.

However, opposition councillors accused the BJP-led MC and the UT administration of bypassing rules to allegedly benefit select developers.

Congress deputy mayor Taruna Mehta lashed out at the mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla’s handling of the issue, and said, “This is one of the biggest auctions planned in Chandigarh, and yet, the process has been riddled with irregularities. We repeatedly pointed out flaws in the zoning plan, violations of the Master Plan, and non-compliance with building norms, but the Mayor refused to entertain any discussion. Building heights, areas and even the minute details were flawed. The mayor wants to run the House unilaterally and silence the opposition. We will not allow this to happen.”

Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty also accused the ruling BJP of rushing the auction without proper debate. “The mayor is aggressively pushing the auction but ignoring basic rules and due process. Such crucial agendas are placed before the House at the last minute, leaving no scope for detailed discussion. When we demanded a special meeting on this issue, the opposition was simply marshalled out. This deliberate evasion raises serious doubts about the intentions behind the project,” he said.

However, this will not be the first time that MC will auction its land. In 2005, the corporation had sold a 5.39-acre plot in Manimajra for a similar housing society on a freehold basis. The land was allotted to Delhi-based Uppal Housing for ₹108 crore, but the project soon got embroiled in controversy. Under the agreement, 15% of the housing units were to be allocated for the economically weaker section (EWS), with a minimum area of 200 square feet per unit, which the developer failed to fulfil. In 2011, MC issued a show-cause notice to the developer, followed by a penalty of ₹1.5 crore. However, the project was stayed after residents moved court. It is worth mentioning that the MC is now contracting flats for the EWS people in housing society.

The second sale for MC was for the Hotel JW Marriott project in Sector 35 at a cost of ₹101.37 crore on a leasehold basis in 2006.