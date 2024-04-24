 Chandigarh MC to shut down 17 tubewells to save dipping groundwater level - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh MC to shut down 17 tubewells to save dipping groundwater level

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Detailing other water conservation efforts, MC chief Anindita Mitra said since April 15, MC had issued 89 challans and 425 notices for water wastage throughout the city; the daily drive will continue till June 30

In an effort to increase the groundwater level, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has decided to shut down 17 tubewells in different parts of the city, besides taking strict action against violators who illegally extract underground water for commercial purposes.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra accorded the approval to close 17 tubewells on Monday after a report was submitted by a team of expert engineers of MC. (HT file)

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra accorded the approval to close 17 tubewells on Monday after a report was submitted by a team of expert engineers of MC.

While sharing more details about the decision, the commissioner said groundwater levels in some parts of the city were declining due to perpetual withdrawal, necessitated by increased demand for fresh water due to vagaries of rainfall, increased population, industrialisation, etc. She said a team of MC engineers surveyed and recommended shutting the tubewells, aiming to increase the groundwater table.

“This will not only maintain the groundwater table, but also save yearly electricity worth around 50 lakh. MC has taken various steps with regard to sustainable groundwater management, including initiating suitable action for effective rainwater harvesting, increasing water use efficiency and taking strict action against violators,” Mitra said.

Detailing other water conservation efforts, she said since April 15, MC had issued 89 challans and 425 notices for water wastage throughout the city. The daily drive will continue till June 30.

Further, MC was replacing faulty or defective water meters of consumers who failed to replace them within stipulated time, as per a decision of the MC General House. MC has replaced 1,051 defective meters on its own by charging meter cost, labour charges and testing fee through consumers’ water bills.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC to shut down 17 tubewells to save dipping groundwater level
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
