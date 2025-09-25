Medical exam must before planning pregnancy, says PGIMER

In an effort to strengthen maternal and child health, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) organised an awareness session on antenatal and non-communicable disease (NCD) care for women under the national campaign ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’. On diabetes management, Dr Sikka emphasised on glucose testing during pregnancy. (HT Photo for representation)

The session was organised at the gynaecology outpatient department (OPD) and was led by Dr Pooja Sikka, professor at the department of gynecology and obstetrics. The session focused on equipping women with the knowledge and practices essential for safe pregnancies. The OPD witnessed 306 patients in gynaecology and 132 in obstetrics.

Dr Sikka emphasised that pregnancy should be planned carefully, with women undergoing necessary tests before conception, as untreated conditions often worsen during pregnancy. She highlighted the importance of early registration, routine check-ups, proper nutrition, timely vaccination, preventive screenings, and medical interventions for the well-being of both mother and child.

Offering practical tips, she stressed for regular haemoglobin testing and strict compliance with iron supplementation. “Take iron tablets with lemon water to improve absorption and avoid consuming them with tea or coffee”, Dr Sikka advised, underscoring simple practices that can significantly reduce the risk of anaemia.

On diabetes management, Dr Sikka emphasised on glucose testing during pregnancy. She said, “Regular monitoring ensures both mother and baby remain safe, further highlighting blood pressure monitoring that is equally critical. Hypertension is one of the leading causes of complications in pregnancy, and every expectant mother should keep a close check on it,” added Dr Sikka.