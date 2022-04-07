Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city’s maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37°C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.
While it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39°C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7°C to 18.3°C. It may also increase to 19-20°C over the next three days, as per the weather forecast.
Zirakpur man arrested with 52 gm heroin
Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Zirakpur man with 52 gm heroin. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested from Ram Darbar Road. A drugs case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Motorcycle stolen from house in Sector 41
A motorcycle was reported stolen from a house in Sector 41-A. The theft was reported by Shadendu Shukla and a case was registered.
8-year-old boy reunited with mother after 3 months
Police rescued an eight-year-old boy who was found abandoned at the Sector 17 bus stand and reunited him with his mother on Wednesday. Police said on Wednesday, the sixth day of Operation Muskan-7, the whereabouts of the child’s parents were traced by the team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) .
Kiran Bedi interacts with CU students
Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, interacted with students during a session on “fearless and good governance” at Chandigarh University, Ghrauan on Wednesday. She exhorted the students to start knowing themselves and realising their self-worth as they move ahead in their life.
Homoeopathy students learn about the field
Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a corporate induction and recruitment drive programme by Dr Batra’s Positive Health Clinic on Wednesday. A team of doctors came to the college and interacted with the students about various opportunities and growth scales in homoeopathy.
Ludhiana | Good Samaritan helps reunite 4-year-old missing girl with family
A four-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped from Shivpuri area on Monday, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday. The girl's mother Yasmin Parveen, who works at a factory, used to take her two daughters to her workplace. The girls used to play outside the factory while she worked. She was handed over to her parents after a medical check-up. A resident of Kundanpuri's relatives, Ajmal Ansari also tried to search for her parents, but in vain.
HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups. Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.
Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home: Lakhanpal
Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy
