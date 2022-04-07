Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37°C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday; while it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal
While it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. (HT File Photo)
While it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 01:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37°C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

While it was 37.2°C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5°C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39°C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7°C to 18.3°C. It may also increase to 19-20°C over the next three days, as per the weather forecast.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Zirakpur man arrested with 52 gm heroin

Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Zirakpur man with 52 gm heroin. The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested from Ram Darbar Road. A drugs case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Motorcycle stolen from house in Sector 41

A motorcycle was reported stolen from a house in Sector 41-A. The theft was reported by Shadendu Shukla and a case was registered.

8-year-old boy reunited with mother after 3 months

Police rescued an eight-year-old boy who was found abandoned at the Sector 17 bus stand and reunited him with his mother on Wednesday. Police said on Wednesday, the sixth day of Operation Muskan-7, the whereabouts of the child’s parents were traced by the team of anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) .

Kiran Bedi interacts with CU students

Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, interacted with students during a session on “fearless and good governance” at Chandigarh University, Ghrauan on Wednesday. She exhorted the students to start knowing themselves and realising their self-worth as they move ahead in their life.

Homoeopathy students learn about the field

Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, organised a corporate induction and recruitment drive programme by Dr Batra’s Positive Health Clinic on Wednesday. A team of doctors came to the college and interacted with the students about various opportunities and growth scales in homoeopathy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The man, who was initially suspected to have been a kidnapper, on the basis on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, turned out to be Good Samaritan, who had come to her rescue after she lost her way. (HT File/Representational image)

    Ludhiana | Good Samaritan helps reunite 4-year-old missing girl with family

    A four-year-old girl, who was suspected to have been kidnapped from Shivpuri area on Monday, was reunited with her parents on Wednesday. The girl's mother Yasmin Parveen, who works at a factory, used to take her two daughters to her workplace. The girls used to play outside the factory while she worked. She was handed over to her parents after a medical check-up. A resident of Kundanpuri's relatives, Ajmal Ansari also tried to search for her parents, but in vain.

  • Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR registered at Mohali in Punjab.

    HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR

    The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups. Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.

  • KR Lakhanpal, Punjab Finance Commission and former chief secretary. (HT File Photo)

    Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home: Lakhanpal

    Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.

  • A passer-by took the injured pedestrian, who appeared to be in his 30s, to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway

    The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.

  • Under the draft EV policy, which was notified on February 10, public charging infrastructure will be set up in every sector of Chandigarh. (HT FIle Photo)

    Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy

    The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out