Chandigarh: Missing Sohana resident’s body found in drain, 2 friends arrested

The body of a Sohana resident was found stuffed inside a drain pipe behind the Hockey Stadium in Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Thursday, four days after he went missing.

Police have arrested two Attawa residents, identified as Amit and Shubham, who were allegedly the friends of the victim, Gurvinder Singh.

According to preliminary investigations, all three men had consumed drugs together and Gurvinder had overdosed. As his condition deteriorated, the duo, believing him to be dead, dumped his body into a drain pipe behind the stadium, placed stones on top to hide it, and fled the scene.

Police sources revealed that the drugs were purchased from Sector 25. Gurvinder, who worked with CITCO, had called his family on October 12 to inform them that he would be returning home late. On his way, he met Amit and Shubham, and the trio went on to buy drugs before heading to Sector 42.

The case came to light after Gurvinder’s family, who had been searching for him for four days, tracked the GPS location of his electric scooter to Sector 42, where they found it parked. On being informed, police searched the area and recovered the body from the drain. The duo was promptly arrested and produced before a district court on Thursday. While Shubham has been sent to judicial custody, Amit has been sent to police custody for further interrogation. Police are investigating where the accused had sourced the drugs from.

Tragically, Gurvinder was supposed to celebrate his five-year-old son’s birthday on October 19. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed once the post-mortem report is received.