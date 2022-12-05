Chandigarh: Misty mornings on cards

With temperatures continuing on the downward trend, mist and shallow fog are likely in the city, especially in early morning and evening hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chances of mist will be more on empty stretches on roads but it is likely to clear up after sunrise. Dry weather is meanwhile likely to continue this week even as a feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the city from December 7 onwards.

The maximum temperature went down from 25.4°C on Saturday to 25.2°C on Sunday, 1.5 degrees above normal while the minimum temperature went down from 11.6°C on Saturday to 9°C on Sunday, also 1.5 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 24°C while minimum temperature will remain around 9°C.