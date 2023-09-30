Chandigarh: Mobile shop owner, taxi driver caught with 94 gm heroin

A mobile shop owner and a taxi driver were caught with 94 gm heroin in two separate cases in Chandigarh on Thursday. Police recovered 53.94 gm heroin and ₹ 20,300 in cash. (HT FILE)

The mobile shop owner, Puspinder, alias Pushi, 35, was nabbed by the district crime cell, Sector 24, from a check post in Sector 20.

They had signalled a car bearing a Punjab registration number, coming from Sector 20 A/B turn, to stop. However, the car driver tried to flee by reversing the vehicle. But the car stopped and police apprehended the driver, who was identified as Puspinder, hailing from Ferozepur, Punjab.

On frisking him, police recovered 53.94 gm heroin and ₹20,300 in cash.

Police said Puspinder had been dealing in drugs for nearly a decade. He used to purchase heroin from Ferozepur and sold it in the tricity at higher prices to lead a lavish life.

As per police records, he is named in two drug cases in Punjab. A fresh case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

In the second case, a taxi driver and his aide were found in possession of 41.6 gm heroin at a check post near Ziri Mandi on Maloya road by a team of the crime branch.

The accused were identified as Amandeep Singh, 32, of Sector 45, and Arjun, 42, of Mohali. The duo also tried to flee when asked to stop for checking at a naka. But police managed to stop them, and recovered 14.09 gm heroin from Amandeep and 27.5 gm heroin from Arjun.

Police said Amandeep had been plying taxi for the last 13 years and had links with drug peddlers in the border area of Amritsar.

He used to take drug addicts and suppliers to Amritsar for purchasing drugs, and also sold drugs to addicts at higher rates for easy money.

Both accused were produced before a court. Arjun was sent to judicial custody and Amandeep to police custody, where he will be interrogated to ascertain the source of drugs and his clients in the tricity.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Maloya police station.

Police said Arjun had previously been arrested in 11 cases, including eight of vehicle theft and one each of petty thefts, burglary and NDPS Act.

482 gm charas recovered from Bihar man

The district crime cell also caught a 29-year-old Bihar native with 482 gm heroin near GMCH, Sector 32, om Thursday.

The accused, Munna Kumar, had tried to flee on spotting cops, but he was apprehended.

Police said Munna worked as a labourer in the city. He used to source charas from Bihar and sold it to drug addicts for profit in the tricity area. A case under the NDPS act was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

