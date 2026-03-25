Chandigarh: MP Amritpal writes to speaker over leave of absence from Lok Sabha

The Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh, on Tuesday wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker seeking condonation of his absence from the Lok Sabha on a day when the Centre informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that his absence from the House is almost 60 days. Amritpal was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, two months after an attack at the Ajnala police station. (HT Photo)

Amritpal is detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and has been lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail since 2023.

His lawyer, Imaan Singh Khara, said on Tuesday evening that during the day, the MP had written to the Lok Sabha speaker regarding his absence, detailing the reasons and seeking condonation of absence from the House.

Earlier in the day, additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain, told the high court that there is no ‘immediate threat’ to his seat.

“However, the MP will have to apply in writing for condonation of absence. Till now, the absence is 59 days… 60th day is today. He has to apply for leave, which will be considered and ordinarily granted,” Jain informed the court, adding that authorities have already communicated this to the MP.

According to Jain, the seat of an MP can be declared vacant if a member remains absent for more than 60 days. He, however, clarified that if the MP applies for condonation of his absence before the designated committee of the Lok Sabha, the same can be considered by it.

Cases of absence on medical grounds, caused due to accidents and NSA detention, etc., are considered and ordinarily approved by the designated panel of the Parliament, Jain said, adding that on two occasions, his absence has already been condoned.

The information in this regard was given during the hearing of a plea by Amritpal Singh filed on February 11, challenging the Punjab government’s order rejecting his representation to allow him to attend the budget session of Parliament being held in two phases from January 28 to February 13 and from March 9 to April 2. The high court has reserved its order on Tuesday on this plea.

Amritpal was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, two months after an attack at the Ajnala police station, wherein he and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of his aide. Since April 23, he has been detained under the National Security (NSA) Act and lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

The radical Sikh leader won the Khadoor Sahib seat with 1.9 lakh votes as an Independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was administered the oath of office on July 5, 2024. Since then, he has attended the Parliament just once at the time of oath. Nine of his associates were brought back to Punjab in March-April 2025. But his third detention order was passed for one more year by the Amritsar district magistrate.