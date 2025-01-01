Menu Explore
Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, former MP Kirron Kher among others in administrator’s 54-member advisory council

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 01, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria reconstituted the council on Tuesday. It will serve for two years -- from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari, former MP Kirron Kher, Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu, among others, are part of the 54-member administrator’s advisory council (AAC) that will advise the administration on development and policy matters.

Surprisingly, former MP and additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain, BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, KDDL Ltd chairperson RK Saboo did not find a place in the council.

The council’s strength has been scaled down from 59 to 54.

Others in the council include the city mayor, immediate ex-mayor, presidents of various political parties, PGIMER director, presidents of various associations, trade organisations and clubs, chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, immediate ex-chief secretaries of Haryana and Punjab, director of NZCC, Patiala, Dr Raj Bahadur, director of regional spine injury centre, Mohali, and Dr Ashima Goel from PGI.

