Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Chandigarh: MP Tewari inaugurates CCTV cameras

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 09:39 pm IST

MP Manish Tewari mentioned that he has been consistently providing grants from his MPLADS for improving basic amenities across different parts of the city

Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari, inaugurated the newly installed CCTV cameras at Khuda Ali Sher village.

MP Manish Tewari (HT File)
During inauguration, MP Tewari said that the cameras will play an important role in maintaining law and order in the area. He further mentioned that he has been consistently providing grants from his MPLADS for improving basic amenities across different parts of the city. In addition, continuous efforts are being made at the administrative level to resolve the city’s problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky appreciated MP Tewari’s persistent efforts for the development of the region.

