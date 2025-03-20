Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Municipal corporation working on improving public toilets for better hygiene

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2025 09:14 AM IST

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Wednesday said that all toilets are now marked on online maps, thus making them easily locatable; QR codes have also been installed in many toilets, allowing users to report issues like dirt, water shortages, or repairs needed

The municipal corporation (MC) is working to keep public and community toilets clean and well-maintained. More than 300 public toilets in markets, parks, green belts and community toilets in colonies are being regularly cleaned. Cleaning staff have been provided with gloves, aprons, and other safety gear.

More than 300 public toilets in markets, parks, green belts and community toilets in colonies are being regularly cleaned. (HT File)
While speaking on the cleanliness of public toilets city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Wednesday said that all toilets are now marked on online maps, thus making them easily locatable. QR codes have also been installed in many toilets, allowing users to report issues like dirt, water shortages, or repairs needed.

Women’s toilets are now equipped with incinerators to safely dispose of used sanitary pads.

MC chief Amit Kumar said the management of these toilets is handled by market and resident welfare groups, self-help groups and contractors. A digital system is being used to track cleaning staff, ensuring that toilets remain well-maintained. Steps are also being taken to provide fair and equal salaries to all workers.

