Chandigarh’s Anjali Garg secures 79th rank in UPSC exam

Anjali Garg, a Chandigarh native, has achieved the 79th rank in the UPSC 2022 results, cracking the exam in her second attempt. Anjali Garg secured 79th rank in the UPSC exam. It was her second attempt. (HT Photo)

Garg spent 17 years in the city, completing her schooling at DAV Model School, before moving to Delhi for MBBS at Safdarjung Hospital.

Her family is currently settled in Panchkula. Her father works as a share broker in the stock market, while her mother is a homemaker. Garg has an elder brother who holds an MBA degree. Notably, she had also cleared the Haryana Civil Services exam in February, securing the fifth rank.

Garg attributed her success to her positive attitude. Despite the challenges of managing her internship and long duties, she emphasised the importance of sacrifice to achieve goals.

Alongside her studies, Garg nurtures a passion for singing and dancing. She mentioned that during her breaks, she dedicated time to pursue her hobbies and she plans to continue doing so in future, while prioritising her fitness as well.