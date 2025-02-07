Menu Explore
Chandigarh NCC emerges on the top among eight groups

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 07, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Directorate’s ADG Major General Cheema congratulated the cadets on their achievement, stating that the NCC identifies and nurtures raw talent from various institutions, providing training through different programmes

The National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Chandigarh Group has been ranked as the top performer among eight groups under the NCC Directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C) for the year 2024-2025.

Brigadier VS Chauhan receiving the championship trophy from Major General JS Cheema at NCC Academy, Ropar. (HT Photo)
The directorate conducted various competitions among the groups, with each team comprising 85 cadets from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. The competitions were held prior to the Republic Day camp in New Delhi. In addition to the competitions, the directorate also evaluated the administrative functioning of the eight groups based on predetermined parameters.

Directorate’s additional director general (ADG) Major General JS Cheema congratulated the cadets on their achievement, stating that the NCC identifies and nurtures raw talent from various institutions, providing training through different programmes.

Commander of the Chandigarh group, Brigadier VS Chauhan, received the championship trophy from Major General Cheema at a ceremony held at NCC Academy, Ropar. Brigadier Chauhan motivated the cadets to continue striving for excellence in all walks of life and contribute to making their group a model NCC group.

