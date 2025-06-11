Chandigarh: NDA govt has done unprecedented work for welfare of poor: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hailed BJP-led NDA government’s achievements as it completed 11 years in power, while opposition parties lambasted the BJP for what they called “failed promises” and “misrule”. BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Chandigarh party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra during the press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur, accompanied by Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, and state vice president Kailash Chand Jain, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s historic progress.

Thakur said, “Our borders are secure, and India has emerged as a rising global power. The mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ has brought the country into the mainstream of development.” He highlighted that under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army destroyed 9 terrorist camps and 11 airbases on Pakistani soil, showcasing India’s strength to the world.

“In the past 11 years, the NDA government has done unprecedented work for the welfare of the poor and the common people. Schemes like PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan, and Ayushman Bharat have transformed lives across the country,” Thakur said.

“Today marks the beginning of a people’s movement connecting 140 crore Indians with the vision of a developed India by 2047,” he added.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra outlined plans for door-to-door campaigns to mobilise public participation in this mission.

Opposition slams BJP for ‘misrule’

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky termed the 11 years as a “decade of betrayal” and said that the dreams sold in 2014 have turned into daily struggles for ordinary Indians. “People trusted the promise of ‘Achhe Din’. But instead of jobs, growth, and unity, the nation has endured record unemployment, rising prices, social unrest, and broken institutions. The government failed on every front, including jobs and economy, inflation, farmer crisis, institutional erosion, foreign failures and many more. Most of his promises remained unfulfilled including ₹15 lakh in every account, 2 crore jobs per year, smart cities, and the bullet train,” he said.

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party president Vijaypal Singh said, “The BJP’s attempt to celebrate its 11-year rule as ‘service, good governance, and welfare of the poor’ is a grand scam based purely on false statistics, hollow slogans, and media propaganda. If there had been real development in the country, the BJP wouldn’t need to beat the drum of its achievements so loudly. This is like a hollow house.”