Chandigarh: Newborn found abandoned

A seven-day-old baby boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Chandigarh Sector 43 bus stand on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV and found a couple leaving a seven-day-old baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. According to the information, the couple had taken a bus ticket for Pathankot. A seven-day-old baby boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Chandigarh Sector 43 bus stand on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV and found a couple leaving a seven-day-old baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The boy has been shifted to Sector 16 hospital and the police have registered a case against the unidentified couple under Section 317 of the IPC (abandoning newborn).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Female foetus found

In a separate case, a female foetus was found in the garden of a house in Sector 45 this morning. Police have registered a case of death of a child under Section 318 of the IPC.