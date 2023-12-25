close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Newborn found abandoned

Chandigarh: Newborn found abandoned

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 25, 2023 08:24 AM IST

The boy has been shifted to Sector 16 hospital and the police have registered a case against the unidentified couple under Section 317 of the IPC (abandoning newborn).

A seven-day-old baby boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Chandigarh Sector 43 bus stand on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV and found a couple leaving a seven-day-old baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. According to the information, the couple had taken a bus ticket for Pathankot.

A seven-day-old baby boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Chandigarh Sector 43 bus stand on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV and found a couple leaving a seven-day-old baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A seven-day-old baby boy was found abandoned in the toilet of the Chandigarh Sector 43 bus stand on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV and found a couple leaving a seven-day-old baby boy in the ladies’ washroom. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The boy has been shifted to Sector 16 hospital and the police have registered a case against the unidentified couple under Section 317 of the IPC (abandoning newborn).

Female foetus found

In a separate case, a female foetus was found in the garden of a house in Sector 45 this morning. Police have registered a case of death of a child under Section 318 of the IPC.

