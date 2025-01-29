Chandigarh: NGT panel finds Ghaggar River unsafe for bathing

A joint committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found that the water in the Ghaggar River is unfit for bathing due to high biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) values at both upstream and downstream of the Sukhna Choe. The committee’s investigation followed sampling at both upstream and downstream points of the Ghaggar River, near the Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway bridge in Zirakpur, to evaluate its water quality after it receives water from the Sukhna Choe. (HT File)

BOD indicates the amount of decaying matter in water. A low BOD is an indicator of good-quality water, while a high BOD indicates polluted water.

The committee’s investigation followed a physical survey and water sampling across various points along the Sukhna Choe, from its origin to the point where it merges with the Ghaggar River, conducted on December 5 and 6, 2024.

The committee collected samples from 16 locations, including key spots such as Sukhna Choe at Raipur Khurd (the exit point of Chandigarh), Baltana Bridge, Kalka Road bridge, and near Sohi Banquet in Zirakpur. During its visit, the committee observed significant pollution sources, primarily the nearby slum settlements in Haryana, including Mansa Devi Complex, Rajiv Colony, and Indira Colony. These settlements were found to be discharging both solid and liquid waste directly into the drain.

A representative of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) informed the committee that a local drain, carrying untreated domestic sewage from areas like Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, and Badanpur village, empties into the Sukhna Choe. The committee took samples from the Panchkula drain at Vikas Nagar bridge to assess its water quality before it enters Chandigarh. The analysis revealed that the BOD and total suspended solids (TSS) levels did not comply with the general standards for the discharge of environmental pollutants into inland surfaces.

The committee then visited Baltana Bridge, where the Sukhna Choe receives a mix of treated water from Chandigarh and untreated sewage from Panchkula. Sampling at this location confirmed that the BOD values exceeded the acceptable limits for discharge into inland surfaces.

Further sampling was conducted at both upstream and downstream points of the Ghaggar River, near the Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway bridge in Zirakpur, to evaluate its water quality after it receives water from the Sukhna Choe. While the pH levels of the river met the primary water quality criteria for outdoor bathing, the BOD levels at both upstream and downstream failed to comply with the standards for outdoor bathing.

Recommends measures toaddress rising pollution levels

The committee’s report includes several recommendations to highlight the need for coordinated action to protect public health and address the pollution issue in the Ghaggar River. It suggests the Chandigarh municipal corporation to ensure regular cleaning of drains and install iron nets at culvert points to prevent the disposal of solid waste into the choes. Additionally, the Punjab Pollution Control Board is urged to direct the Municipal Council of Zirakpur to take timely measures to operate and maintain sewage treatment plants (STPs) and prevent untreated effluent from entering the river.

The municipal corporation of Panchkula is also urged to ensure that its STPs function effectively to improve the water quality of the Sukhna Choe. Moreover, the PMDA is tasked with submitting a time-bound action plan to address the gaps in sewage treatment in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Badanpur village, and Mansa Devi area.

The committee further called on the administrations of Panchkula and Zirakpur to take necessary measures to stop both solid and liquid waste discharges from slums into the drains.