Chandigarh: No trace of 2,000-crore basmati consignments to Iran, say exporters

Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, consignments of basmati worth ₹2,000 crore is untraceable, exporters have said. The country’s basmati trade, to which Punjab’s produce contributes at least 40%, has suffered severely, they said. According to exporters, their communications with Iran traders have now become ineffective. (HT Photo)

These consignments were sent during the past one month. All communications with Iran have now become ineffective, they say. “We actually do not know where the consignments are, have they been delivered or stuck at Iranian ports, particularly Bandar Abbas, Bushehr and Chabahar,” said Ashok Sethi, director of the Punjab Rice Millers and Exporters’ Association.

Iran, a major importer of aromatic grain from India, annually takes grian to the tune of 7 to 9 lakh tonne at a tentative cost of ₹8,000 crore to ₹9,000 crore. In 2019, due to trade sanctions imposed on Iran by the US, the basmati export from India suffered badly. It has been witnessing recovery for the past two years. “It was coming back on track, but this war has taken its toll,” Sethi said.

Before the sanctions, India used to export 15 lakh tonne basmati alone to Iran, the half of which has been shifted to Pakistan. According to Sethi, Punjab’s 1509 and 1121 varieties are much preferred by the Iranians. During sanctions, the grain was sent to the country through traders based in Dubai. He added that the Centre should play a proactive role in saving the trade, which is earning huge foreign exchange to the rune of ₹40,000 crore for the country.

“The war has ended, but the scenario is still uncertain. The entire trade season may be affected,” said Ranjit Singh Jossan, vice-president of another exporter association.

“Iran allows exports in phases. On June 1, they sanctioned import of 2.5 lakh tonne of basmati. When we were in the process of sending the consignments, the war erupted and the entire 2.5-lakh-tonne consignment is in doldrums as due to war, ports have become non-operational and the entire produce has been stuck at the ports,” said Jossan.

He said that on July 21, the government of Iran would ban import to push its local crop. “After that, the produce will not be allowed inside the country even if it has reached the ports. Even if some consignments have been received by local traders in Iran, there is no guarantee of payments,” he added.

As the farmers in Punjab these days are transplanting paddy, a target of 7 lakh hectares has been fixed for the area under the aromatic crop. “We are having a good monsoon. Hopefully, we will have a good crop and the war will have no impact when the crop matures,” said an official in the state agriculture department.