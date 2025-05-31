Chandigarh: Now, Haryana CM residence, secretariat get hoax bomb threat

An e-mail threatening a bomb blast and a potential fidayeen (suicide) attack on the Haryana Civil Secretariat and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s official residence sent panic through Chandigarh’s high-security zone on Friday afternoon. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Chandigarh Police, and bomb detection and disposal teams quickly cordoned off the area surrounding the Haryana CM’s residence and the secretariat building. (HT Photo)

The alarming threat led to the immediate evacuation of the Haryana Secretariat complex, located in the city’s heart and sparked a massive security operation.

The threat email was received by the Haryana Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Chandigarh Police, and bomb detection and disposal teams quickly cordoned off the area surrounding the CM’s residence and the secretariat building.

After an extensive search operation lasting several hours, no explosive devices were found and the alert was declared a hoax.

A senior police official confirmed that the cyber cell and intelligence units had been roped in to trace the origin of the threatening email. “We are analysing the metadata and routing details of the message. Whether this is an isolated act or part of a larger, coordinated attempt to spread panic is currently under investigation,” the official said.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar hoax bomb scare at the Punjab and Haryana high court on May 22, when an email threat prompted the temporary evacuation of the court premises.

Chandigarh Police subsequently registered an FIR for cyber terrorism and criminal intimidation under Section 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(F) of the IT Act. As per police, the IP address of this e-mail was traced to France, and the e-mail ID was created in the United States.