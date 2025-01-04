Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Now, no NOC required for registering property in freehold co-op housing societies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Prior to this change, the office of registrar co-operative societies (RCS) in Chandigarh was required to provide an NOC before executing documents, such as sale deeds, gift deeds, family transfer deeds, and mutual transfer deeds; for dwelling units in these societies

Providing relief to thousands of occupants of freehold co-operative housing societies, the UT administration on Friday decided to do away with the mandatory requirement of no-objection certificate (NOC) for registration of property rights.

In Chandigarh, there are a total 68 freehold co-operative housing societies and with nearly 4,000 flats. (Ht file)
In Chandigarh, there are a total 68 freehold co-operative housing societies and with nearly 4,000 flats. (Ht file)

Prior to this change, the office of registrar co-operative societies (RCS) in Chandigarh was required to provide an NOC before executing documents, such as sale deeds, gift deeds, family transfer deeds, and mutual transfer deeds; for dwelling units in these societies.

However on Friday, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria approved a proposal to eliminate the requirement for prior approval from RCS for such deeds. This means that individuals in such housing societies will now be able to execute sale deeds and similar legal documents without an NOC, simplifying the process of property transactions.

In Chandigarh, there are a total 68 freehold co-operative housing societies and with nearly 4,000 flats.

However, buyers and sellers of flats in these societies have been facing significant delays in their transfer cases due to NOC-related issues.

