Now, Chandigarh residents buying electric vehicle outside city also eligible for incentive

Intent on making Chandigarh a “Model Electric Vehicle city”, the UT administration has decided to offer incentives for electric vehicles (EVs) purchased not just from the city but anywhere across the country. The decision was taken during the Monday meeting held to review the EV policy, under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal. (istock)

While the EV can be purchased from any other state or Union territory, the incentive will be available only to permanent residents of Chandigarh.

The decision was taken during the Monday meeting held to review the EV policy, under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal.

The chief executive officer of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency for implementing the EV policy, shared during the meeting that currently, residents purchasing EVs from outside Chandigarh and registering them in the city were not eligible for incentives, as the EV policy mandated that the vehicles must be purchased and registered in Chandigarh.

After discussions, the adviser approved the proposal to allow these residents to avail of the subsidy, as suggested by the CEO, even if the EV was bought outside the city.

The incentive will remain in operation through the five-year policy period till September 19, 2027, or till the time the administration decides otherwise. (HT)

Under the policy, incentives are being offered for up to 42,000 vehicles of different categories, including 25,000 e-cycles, 1,000 e-bikes, and 3,000 cars. Besides, road tax has also been waived on registration of all EVs.

But it is not available for the government sector. An application for the incentive has to be submitted with the CREST CEO.

All e-scooters eligible for incentive

Additionally, approval was given to provide incentives for electric two-wheelers, irrespective of their empanelment with the portal of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) India scheme.

During the meeting, the CREST CEO highlighted that after the notification of the EV Policy on September 20, 2022, the HERO brand models, which were previously active on the FAME-II website, were suddenly discontinued for not complying with the FAME-II Policy guidelines.

As a result, many customers were unable to benefit from the EV policy. It was proposed to release incentives for such e-vehicles in all categories that comply with the FAME-II guidelines but have Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certification in order to achieve the objective of establishing Chandigarh as a “Model EV City” by the end of the policy period.

Relaxing the norms, the adviser approved providing incentives to vehicles regardless of empanelment with the FAME portal, with the condition of ARAI certification, which will be included in the EV policy instead of the FAME-II condition.

15,507 non-electric scooters can be registered this year

Following UT’s decision on Monday to raise the non-electric two-wheeler registrations to 65%, the UT transport department has revised the number of fuel-run two-wheelers to be registered this year to 15,507, UT transport director and Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) Pradhuman Singh confirmed.

Previously, only 6,202 such two-wheelers could be registered within the current financial year.

Between April 1 and June 28, a total of 5,500 non-electric two-wheelers have already been registered. Once the 65% target is reached, the registration of non-electric two-wheelers will be discontinued as per the EV policy until next year.

