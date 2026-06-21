Chandigarh: On way to execute another hitjob, 3 Goldy Dhillon associates caught

A week after a cashier at a chemist shop in Sector 11 was shot dead in broad daylight, Chandigarh police on Saturday claimed to have foiled another major criminal strike by arresting three associates of the Goldy Dhillon gang who were allegedly on their way into the city to execute a fresh hit. Acting on intelligence inputs, officials from the operations cell and crime branch laid a trap and nabbed the trio as they entered the city on a motorcycle. (HT Photo)

The accused, Happy Chib, 20, Rahul Kumar, 24, and Vansh Sharma, 19 — all residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, were arrested while trying to enter Chandigarh from Mullanpur. Police recovered a foreign-made C47 9mm pistol, a .32-bore pistol and nine live cartridges from their possession.

According to police, the trio had travelled from Jammu with the accused in the cashier murder case. After reaching Punjab, they split into two modules. The first module, comprising Aryan Sharma, Sunny Mehra and Amit Kumar, allegedly carried out the killing, while the second module remained on standby awaiting further instructions.

Were in touch with gangster

Police said the accused were in constant touch with gangster Dhillon through encrypted messaging applications and receiving directions from a handler.

After the first module executed the murder, the second continued moving across Punjab. On Saturday, they were allegedly instructed to reach Chandigarh and wait for details of their next target.

Acting on intelligence inputs, officials from the operations cell and crime branch laid a trap and nabbed the trio as they entered the city on a motorcycle. A case under the Arms Act has been registered, and the accused will be produced before a court on Sunday.

According to police, Chib worked at a scrap factory and has six cases registered against him, including theft and Arms Act violations. Kumar was employed at a clothing store and has previously been named in two Arms Act cases. Vansh Sharma, who assisted his father in selling vegetables in Jammu district, is also a history-sheeter and faces four criminal cases, including one under the Arms Act.

Offered meagre sums

Police said the accused were promised less than ₹1 lakh each for carrying out a killing, with only a portion of the amount paid in advance.

Aryan Sharma and Sunny Mehra, arrested in connection with the murder of the cashier, remain admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, after sustaining bullet injuries during a failed escape attempt.

The third accused in the murder case, Amit Kumar, could not be arrested along with the other two suspects as he had allegedly used a fake identity, police said, adding that the documents were traced to another resident of Jammu who had no role in the crime.

Amit is currently on a seven-day police remand in Jammu. Chandigarh Police say they will seek his custody once the remand period ends.

Police are yet to recover the Zigana pistol allegedly used in the murder. The motive behind Das’ murder also remains unclear, a week on.