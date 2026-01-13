Chandigarh: Only 18 applied for 88 vacant seats at Group Home

During a month-long period, only 18 specially abled people applied for the 88 vacant seats available in the second round of admissions to the Group Home facility. The 88 seats comprise 75 in Group Home, Sector 31 for paid/general candidates, and 13 in Sector 15 for the economically weaker section (EWS). In an email sent to the social welfare secretary, members of the Citizens for Inclusive Living Society appealed for an extension of the deadline, stating they have been trying to motivate families to submit their applications as soon as possible. (HT File)

Out of the 18 applications received, 14 candidates have applied for the Group Home in Sector 31 (including two seeking the 50% concession bracket), and four have applied for the EWS category in Sector 15.

Parents and guardians of specially abled persons have demanded the extension of the last date to apply for admission. In an email sent to the social welfare secretary, members of the Citizens for Inclusive Living Society appealed for an extension of the deadline, stating they have been trying to motivate families to submit their applications as soon as possible.

However, prospective families are facing various challenges; some are dealing with health issues, while others are travelling. Additionally, applicants are either waiting for medical assessments or awaiting the receipt of relevant and necessary documents, such as the UDID card and EWS certificate.

Earlier, the department had extended the last date to deposit admission forms from January 5 to January 12. However, director social welfare, Palika Arora stated that there will be no further extension in the deadline. “We are going to proceed with the admission process, including a 45-day assessment and a 3-month trial stay,” she added.