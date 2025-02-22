Chandigarh: Over 150 apply for TiECON ’25

More than 150 applications have been received so far for the TiECON Chandigarh 2025, which is scheduled to take place on March 7. Entrepreneurs from cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have shown keen interest in TiECON Chandigarh 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The entrepreneurial conclave has announced ₹5 crore instant funding for startups. Applications have been received from diverse business sectors, including software as a service (SaaS), direct-to-consumer (D2C), electric vehicles and agritech. Entrepreneurs from cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have shown keen interest in the funding opportunity.

This instant funding initiative is being organised in collaboration with TiE Chandigarh and Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN). While ₹5 crore is the minimum amount set for disbursement, additional funds may be allocated based on startups’ requirements. Furthermore, some of India’s leading angel investors will be present at the event, providing founders with a unique opportunity to connect directly with potential investors.

The shortlisting process is already underway. Eligible startups will first pitch online and the top 12-15 applicants will get the opportunity to present their ideas live on March 6. The selected startups will receive their instant funding cheques on March 7.