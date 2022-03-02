Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Over 97,000 children given polio drops in 3-day drive
Chandigarh: Over 97,000 children given polio drops in 3-day drive

The Chandigarh health department immunised 97,190 children – 5% more than its target of 93,000 – during the three-day Pulse Polio programme that concluded on Tuesday
Teams of the Chandigarh health department went door to door and ensured that every child less than five years old was given polio drops. (Representative image)
Teams of the Chandigarh health department went door to door and ensured that every child less than five years old was given polio drops. (Representative image)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh health department immunised 97,190 children – 5% more than its target of 93,000 – during the three-day Pulse Polio programme that concluded on Tuesday.

Teams of the health department went door to door and ensured that every child less than five years old was given polio drops. Special focus was on vulnerable areas, where the homeless, nomads, rag-pickers and beggars live. Polio drops and Covid vaccination stalls were set up at the Rose Festival as well.

“As many as 117 children were immunised during the night hours as part of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ night vigil activity in different parts of the city. For this, four teams comprising health staff and police personnel were formed,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services Chandigarh.

Multi-level monitoring and supervision was done at various levels by internal supervisors and external monitors deployed by the World Health Organization, she added.

Dr Singh appreciated the efforts of all volunteers who participated in the campaign and thanked the team members for their tireless efforts.

