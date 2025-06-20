Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Chandigarh: Paneer found spurious, trader to face action, says health department

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2025 10:44 AM IST

The health department had on June 11 seized 450-kg paneer from a shop in Bapu Dham Colony and sent samples for lab tests; now the same has been found spurious, say officials

A week after the food safety administration of the health department seized 450-kg paneer from a shop in house number 714/2 of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, lab reports have confirmed that the samples were unsafe and substandard.

The health department has urged the residents to make purchases only from licensed and authentic sources carrying FSSAI licence. (Picture only for representational purpose)
The health department has urged the residents to make purchases only from licensed and authentic sources carrying FSSAI licence. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Following the test results, the department disposed of the seized paneer at the Municipal Corporation’s waste disposal plant. The paneer was seized during a surprise raid at 7 am on June 11 which was stored in the shop as well as a vehicle parked outside the premises.

The department has stated that appropriate action will be taken against the shop owner under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The department warned that anyone found selling or using substandard or unsafe paneer would face strict action.

The department urged the residents to make purchases only from licensed and authentic sources carrying FSSAI licence. The residents have also been urged to report any suspected adulteration or quality issues to the department of food safety at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, or lodge complaints through the FSSAI Grievance Portal at https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance.

Follow Us On