Chandigarh: Parents, teachers sit down to improve students’ scores

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2025 05:45 AM IST

The teachers emphasised the importance of a supportive home environment, regular study routines, and positive reinforcement to boost students’ confidence and dedication

In a move aimed at guiding Class 10 and 12 students who got compartment in the CBSE board exams, special parent-teacher meetings were held at all government schools in Chandigarh on Saturday. The meetings, called on the direction of the education secretary, focused on implementing strategies charted out by the teachers and principals for holding extra classes for the students to help them clear the compartments in the supplementary exams.

The meetings focused on holding extra classes for students to help them clear compartments in supplementary exams. (HT Photo)

The meetings addressed the significance of parental involvement in motivating the students to excel. These focused on cultivating a collaborative environment where teachers, principals, and parents can discuss strategies to support students in overcoming academic challenges and support their growth. During these sessions, personal interactions were prioritised, allowing educators to provide feedback and guidance to the parents. The teachers also emphasised the importance of a supportive home environment, regular study routines, and positive reinforcement to boost students’ confidence and dedication.

Follow Us On