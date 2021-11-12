Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Parking contractor penalised for overcharging
Chandigarh: Parking contractor penalised for overcharging

On the orders of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, the team penalised the contractor concerned after verifying the complaint received on the Whatsapp number of the commissioner, from a law student.
Acting tough on overcharging at paid parking sites, a team of the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday penalised the contractor of a parking site, in front of Kiran Cinema, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Acting tough on overcharging at paid parking sites, a team of the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday penalised the contractor of a parking site, in front of Kiran Cinema, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh.

The contractor was told to pay up 7,500 for the violation.

On the orders of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, the team penalised the contractor concerned after verifying the complaint received on the Whatsapp number of the commissioner, from a law student.

The student had alleged that on the eve of Diwali, the parking attendant at Kiran Cinema had issued a pass of 30 instead of the regular fee of Rs. 12.

