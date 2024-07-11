Chandigarh: PCS Brar is new director higher education

A 2011 batch Punjab Civil services (PCS) officer Rubinderjit Singh Brar, who recently joined UT administration, on Wednesday, was given the charge of director higher education in Chandigarh, relieving PCS officer Amandeep Bhatti. Brar, a 2011 batch officer, served in the Chandigarh administration on deputation beginning August 2015 and held the portfolio of director, school education, in UT. (HT Photo)

Brar also got the charge of director technical education, project director Educity and additional secretary cooperation, as per the orders. Bhatti has got the charge of additional secretary higher education.

Brar, a 2011 batch officer, served in the Chandigarh administration on deputation beginning August 2015 and held the portfolio of director, school education, in UT. In 2021, he was relieved from the director school education’s post and was given the charge of chief general manager, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO).