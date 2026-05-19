Chandigarh: PG intruder’s perverse run ends, nabbed from Sector 15

Two days after an intruder sexually harassed two women staying in paying guest (PG) accommodations in Sector 16 and 37, police arrested the accused from Sector 15 late Sunday night. According to information, he had been caught in a similar matter in June last year too but no FIR had been registered. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Suraj, 30, of Dadumajra, was first caught by a delivery person who found him trying to sneak into a PG. After the deliveryman raised the alarm, residents alerted the police, who reached the spot and arrested him. He was produced in court on Monday and sent to one-day police remand.

Would recee PGs pretending to be scrap collector

Officials familiar with the investigation said the accused used to recce the PGs during the day and make a mental note of where the girls stayed. If someone would spot him or ask why he was lurking around, he would make up excuses saying he had come to collect scrap. He would then return at night, in a drunken state, and try to break into the girls’ rooms. He also carried a kamanidar knife to threaten his victims or anyone who came to their rescue.

Police said that in most instances, the accused got into the PGs with ease as the main gates of these accommodations used to remain open through the night. In some cases even the rooms were left unlocked, which enabled him to trespass.

According to information, he had been caught in a similar matter in June last year too but no FIR had been registered.

Police further said that the accused comes from a dysfunctional family. His father had passed away when he was an infant. His mother remarried and left him and his sister in their grandmother’s care. He used to work as a domestic help in and around Sector 15, 16 and 17 and was well-acquainted with these areas.

Police have registered a case under Sections 333 (house-trespass), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against him. Sections of the Arms Act were added after recovery of the knife from his possession.

Police appeal to PG owners

In wake of the recent incident, police have appealed to all PG owners to comply with the directions issued by UT administration, asking them to compulsorily reside in the same premises. Further, all PG owners are to cover the premises with CCTV cameras. Strict access control measures must be put in place where young women reside. Officials suggested keeping the gates locked at all times and giving keys to the residents if they work odd hours. Police have also asked women to come forward and report any cases of sexual harassment without fear, assuring that secrecy will be maintained.