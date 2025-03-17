Chandigarh: PGI survey uncovers hypertension fallacies among senior citizens

A week-long survey by the department of dietetics at PGIMER, as part of World Kidney Day celebrations, has revealed misconceptions about hypertension among patients. Of the 60 patients surveyed, 40.9% believed high blood pressure is curable, which doctors say is a misconception. It is controllable, not curable. (iStock)

The survey, conducted from March 10-15, focused on 60 hypertensive patients, mostly senior citizens (60% male and 40% female), at special diet clinics at New OPD and Advanced Cardiac Centre.

Key findings highlighted myths, lifestyle factors and early kidney failure signs.

40.9% of patients believed high blood pressure is curable, while 17.4% used over-the-counter NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). 48.6% were irregular with hypertension medication due to disbelief in the need for treatment and another 14.3% due to forgetfulness.

31.4% stopped medication thinking their blood pressure was normal. Additionally, 21% tried alternative treatments for blood pressure control.

9.1% of patients showed early signs of kidney failure, such as swelling in feet and frequent urination at night. 37% had diabetes, with 17.4% reporting a family history of the condition. 9% were smokers, and 13.04% consumed alcohol more than three times a week.

Dietary habits were concerning: 70.45% consumed fewer than the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables, while 16% drank fewer than 2-3 glasses of water daily. 13.4% over-consumed pink salt to control bloody pressure, unaware it can be harmful, especially for kidney patients due to its high potassium content. Only 19.5% patients were consuming the recommended 1 tsp per day.

Consumption of pickles and papads on a daily basis was reported by 29% patients, unaware that they can increase their sodium intake.

Chief dietician Dr Nancy Sahni said blood pressure was a silent killer whose symptoms were hard to notice, but it could cause various health issues—from heart stroke to kidney failure.

She clarified that high blood pressure was controllable, but not curable. She advised patients to follow prescribed medication, maintain a healthy diet and weight, stay hydrated and limit salt intake.

Dr Ashish Bhalla, professor in the department of internal medicine, sensitised patients regarding importance of lifestyle changes in managing hypertension and preventing kidney disease.