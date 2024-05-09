 Chandigarh: PGIMER contractual workers protest delay in equal pay for equal work - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: PGIMER contractual workers protest delay in equal pay for equal work

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2024 09:00 AM IST

A PGIMER official, who did not wish to be quoted amid the model code of conduct, said, “The permissions for similar wages are pending due to the imposition of the model code of conduct. We had a meeting with the workers’ delegation and apprised them of the situation.”

Up in arms against PGIMER’s delay in implementing equal pay for equal work, contractual workers resumed their protest on Wednesday.

The workers lodged their protest peacefully by wearing black badges during duty hours. (HT Photo)
The workers lodged their protest peacefully by wearing black badges during duty hours.

The workers lodged their protest peacefully by wearing black ribbons during duty hours.

On April 19, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had conveyed its approval for a 46-crore budget for release of arrears of similar wages.

But, the contractual workers’ Joint Action Committee stated, there had been no response from the PGIMER administration.

Committee chairman Ashwani Munjal said, “The response to JAC’s call for a protest is nearly 100% during morning and evening shifts, which shows the level of anger and annoyance against the illegal and arbitrary style of functioning of the PGIMER administration under director Dr Vivek Lal.”

The committee has six associated contractual workers’ unions, namely PGI Safai Karamchari, Mahila CWU, Security Guard, Hospital Attendant, Electrical Workers and All PGI Contract Workers Union.

The JAC announced that their protest will continue till May 13, followed by a two-hour sit-in protest from 9.30 am to 11.30 am in front of Dr Vivek Lal’s office.

Meanwhile, a PGIMER official, who did not wish to be quoted amid the model code of conduct, said, “The permissions for similar wages are pending due to the imposition of the model code of conduct. We had a meeting with the workers’ delegation and apprised them of the situation.”

