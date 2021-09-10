Chandigarh: PGIMER, Dadumajra health centre inspected by parliamentary committee

A parliamentary standing committee of the Union ministry of health and family welfare led by chairperson Ram Gopal Yadav inspected the healthcare system at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Dadumajra health and wellness centre (HWC) on Thursday.

The committee comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha including Indu Bala Goswami, Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Dr Sanghamitra Maurya, Arjunlal Meena, K Navaskani, Adoor Prakash, Hazi Fazlur Rehman, Dr Rajdeep Roy, Dr DNV Senthikumar S, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Dr Sujey Radhakrishna Vikhepatil and Dr Krishan Pal Singh Yadav.

“The parliamentary team reviewed PGIMER’s patient care facilities, its working and medical research, changed norms due to Covid-19 pandemic, out-patient department tele-consultation, preparations regarding third wave and more,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

Dr Ram added that the team also reviewed PGI’s neurosurgery department and image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and eye department.

Amid the possibility of a third wave, it is likely that the committee kept its focus on Covid-19 management plans at UT government hospitals. However, the central government team also reviewed anti-Covid vaccination and patient care facilities at Dadumajra health and wellness centre (HWC).

Besides Chandigarh, the parliamentary panel is expected to inspect hospitals in Punjab and other states as well. The committee reviews the healthcare system annually. The team will submit a recommendation report to the Union ministry after a month, it was learnt.