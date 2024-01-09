Chandigarh: PGIMER hosts workshop on usefulness of practising yoga

Yoga Centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Institute (PGIMER) hosted a workshop on “Mind-body intervention” on Monday, aimed at educating health care workers, especially doctors on the usefulness of practising yoga. Health professionals during the mind-body intervention workshop organised by the Yoga Centre of PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

An experts’ meeting will follow the workshop at the Chandigarh state guest house on January 9 and 10. Experts will discuss integrating yoga into global health care, focusing on its scientific basis for managing various health conditions. They will deliberate on standardising yoga, promoting good practices, and planning its implementation through multinational clinical trials.

The workshop aims to increase public awareness and bring the science of yoga to a broader audience. Over 230 delegates worldwide have registered, and key activities will be live streamed on PGIMER’s telemedicine, YouTube channel and the yoga scholars PGIMER Facebook page. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal expressed his satisfaction with the diverse topics covered in the international workshop, anticipating benefits for doctors and paramedical staff through knowledge updates.

Dr Akshay Anand, in charge of yoga centre, mentioned the workshop’s potential to finalise a multinational clinical trial focusing on addiction.