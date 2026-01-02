Chandigarh: PGIMER’s institute body approves new courses

The Institute Body (IB) of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, chaired by Union health and family welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, approved a series of major academic expansions, digital reforms, faculty welfare measures and patient-centric initiatives during its meeting held in New Delhi on December 30. To ensure academic rigour and patient safety, the IB also cleared revised student–teacher ratio norms in parity with AIIMS, New Delhi. (HT Photo for representation)

The IB endorsed PGIMER’s vision and roadmap up to 2047, laying emphasis on clinical excellence, research leadership, digital transformation and inclusive, patient-first healthcare delivery in alignment with national health goals.

Among key decisions, the IB approved the introduction of two new MDS courses—conservative & endodontics and public health & preventive dentistry—aimed at strengthening postgraduate dental education and community oral health services.

To ensure academic rigour and patient safety, the IB also cleared revised student–teacher ratio norms in parity with AIIMS, New Delhi. The approved ratios include 5:1 for DM/MCh, fellowship programmes and 3:1 for MD/MS/MDS courses.

In response to rising patient load and demand for specialised care, the IB approved a significant expansion of super-specialty training, including an increase in MD (Forensic Medicine) seats and the creation of 68 additional DM and MCh seats across various departments.

Acknowledging the sharp rise in diagnostic workload—ranging from 12.8% to 800% growth over the past decade—the IB also considered and approved the creation of 27 junior technician (Laboratory) posts to maintain diagnostic efficiency and service quality.

The IB took note of major digital reforms in procurement, highlighting the complete shift from manual indenting to a fully online, human-interaction-free system for drugs, implants and consumables through AMRIT Pharmacy since April 15, 2025. Officials informed that over 1.33 lakh online indents worth nearly ₹70 crore have already been processed, significantly enhancing transparency and accountability.

Infrastructure-related approvals included additional engineering posts for the PGIMER Satellite Centre at Sangrur, aimed at strengthening operations and maintenance.

On faculty welfare, the IB considered the grant of Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) to eligible professors, including non-medical faculty, reinforcing parity and institutional equity.

The IB was also apprised of a proposal to collaborate with Aarogya Foundation for setting up a Vishram Sadan at Sarangpur, with PGIMER earmarking 6,000 square metres of land to support attendants of patients without financial burden on the institute.