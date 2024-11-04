Chandigarh: PGIMER skin bank new hope for burn patients

Almost a year after its inauguration, the skin bank at PGIMER, Chandigarh, has started receiving skin donations from amputated body parts. A doctor from the plastic surgery department has undergone specialised training in Spain to ensure that the best practices are followed in preserving donated skin. (iStockphoto)

Recently, the bank received a donation from a trauma patient, whose leg was amputated leg, marking a significant step in providing relief to burn patients in north India. Planned in two phases, the skin bank was established in December last year.

The first phase focused on setting up the necessary infrastructure, while the second phase, which has now begun, involves actively collecting and preserving donations.

PGIMER is one of the few hospitals in north India to offer this critical facility, which is expected to greatly help burn victim needing skin grafts.

On an average, the hospital receives 20 to 25 severe burn cases each month. For some of these patients, injuries can be so extensive that they lack healthy skin on their bodies to cover damaged areas. This is where the skin bank initiative will play a crucial role, offering stored readily available skin for grafting.

Before the establishment of this skin bank, the institute could only provide temporary storage for skin grafts. With the skin bank now operational, burn patients will now benefit from more rapid and effective treatments. Donated skin grafts typically integrate with the patient’s body within three to four weeks, offering quicker healing and reducing the need for medication.

In the coming months, the institute aims to increase awareness regarding skin donation, hoping that more people will consider donating their skin after death. Almost 40 people have pledged so far for through various skin awareness programmes.

Skin collection and preservation

Until now, there were no standard guidelines on how to handle and store the donated skin, but PGIMER’s plastic surgery department has now prepared comprehensive protocols.

Department heads Dr Atul Parashar and Dr Pramod Kumar developed the guidelines to ensure safe collection, preservation and usage of donated skin.

According to the guidelines, skin can be safely taken from deceased or brain-dead donors, provided that they do not have certain conditions, such as cancer or skin diseases.

The guidelines specify that once the skin is removed, it must be stored in a special medical liquid solution. The skin is carefully checked and disinfected to prevent any possible infection when grafted onto another patient. Donated skins are stored at low temperatures, allowing them to be preserved safely for longer periods. The goal is to make sure the skin remains viable and safe for years.

PGIMER hopes to raise public awareness about the importance of skin donation, similar to organ donation. It makes a significant difference for burn patients as it helps reduce pain and lowers the risk of infection.

A senior doctor explained that there was lesser awareness regarding the initiative. But the department is still getting donations from amputated parts in trauma cases after families’ consent.