Chandigarh: Phone scammer dupes CRPF personnel of 1 lakh

Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:14 AM IST

A CRPF personnel based in Chandigarh was duped of ₹1 lakh by a phone scammer posing as his cousin who lives abroad

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Chandigarh. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A CRPF personnel was duped of 1 lakh by a phone scammer posing as his cousin who lives abroad.

Surinderjit, a resident of CRPF camp, Hallomajra, told the police that on December 14 last year, he received a WhatsApp call from the man, who claimed to be calling from Canada. He asked for his bank account number to transfer 15.7 lakh and shared a payment receipt for the amount.

But after sometime, through another phone call, the caller asked him to transfer 3.5 lakh to the bank account of one of his acquaintances whose mother was unwell.

Trusting that he would be receiving 15.7 lakh soon, Surinderjit transferred 1 lakh to the said bank account, but never got the promised 15.7 lakh, following which he approached the police.

On his complaint, police have booked the unidentified caller under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the scammer.

Thursday, January 19, 2023
