Chandigarh: PM Modi watches live demo of investigation under new criminal laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a live demonstration simulating a crime scene investigation under the new criminal laws in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home minister Amit Shah, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur during a ceremony to dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three new criminal laws, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Modi is in the Union Territory to dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of the three criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – that came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Modi took to X and said that it is a matter of “immense joy” that these laws are coming into effect when the nation is marking 75 years of the Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly. “A special day in our efforts to ensure speedy justice for every Indian and, at the same time, break free from colonial mindsets,” he said.

Showcasing application of new laws

The conceptualisation of the three laws was driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to remove colonial era laws which had continued to exist post-independence, and to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice. Keeping this in mind, the theme of the programme was: Secure society, developed India, from punishment to justice.

A live demonstration of the process of collecting evidence and recording statements was given by the Chandigarh Police at an exhibition hall set up at Punjab Engineering College.

Modi was briefed by Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur, who gave a detailed demonstration, including a simulated murder scene to illustrate the coordinated responses of the control room, PCR van, police station, CFSL, hospital, prisons, and court. Modi was also briefed on the integration of AI applications under the new criminal laws and their role in enhancing investigations and trials.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, UT Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma and Chandigarh director general of police Surendra Singh Yadav.

Chandigarh sets benchmark

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “Today marks a historic milestone as Chandigarh becomes the first in the country to successfully implement the three new criminal laws, setting a benchmark for the rest of India”.

He said in three years, the new criminal laws would be implemented across the country. “In the coming years, our criminal justice system will become one of the most advanced in the world,” Shah said.

“Since August 2019, we held 160 meetings with all stakeholders, including the Supreme Court, Bar Association, universities, IPS officers, governors and secretaries. It took four years of in-depth discussions and research, during which we studied the most advanced techniques and criminal justice systems of 43 countries,” he said.

The new criminal laws aim to make India’s legal system more transparent, efficient and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society, an official statement said.

These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of India’s criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences, according to the statement. (With PTI inputs)