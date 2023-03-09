Chandigarh: PO wanted in NDPS cases nabbed

The team of the anti-narcotics task force arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the last seven years in NDPS Act cases. The team of the anti-narcotics task force arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the last seven years in NDPS Act cases. He was arrested in connection to a case registered on January 3, 2015, under the NDPS Act in police station Sector 36, Chandigarh. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh, 32, of Nawanshahr, Punjab.

He was arrested in connection to a case registered on January 3, 2015, under the NDPS Act in police station Sector 36, Chandigarh. He was arrested with 3-gram smack. During trial, he did not appear before the court and absconded. Later, he was declared PO by the court of judicial magistrate Pardeep Synghal on March 30, 2016.

He was arrested on a tip-off from Kajheri, village, Chandigarh, on Thursday. He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody. Accused Jatinder had already been arrested in six NDPS Act cases, out of which four cases stand against him in Punjab and two in Chandigarh.