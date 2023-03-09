Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PO wanted in NDPS cases nabbed

Chandigarh: PO wanted in NDPS cases nabbed

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The PO was arrested on a tip-off from Kajheri, village, Chandigarh, on Thursday. He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody. Accused Jatinder had already been arrested in six NDPS Act cases, out of which four cases stand against him in Punjab and two in Chandigarh.

The team of the anti-narcotics task force arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the last seven years in NDPS Act cases.

The team of the anti-narcotics task force arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the last seven years in NDPS Act cases. He was arrested in connection to a case registered on January 3, 2015, under the NDPS Act in police station Sector 36, Chandigarh. (Representational image)
The team of the anti-narcotics task force arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the last seven years in NDPS Act cases. He was arrested in connection to a case registered on January 3, 2015, under the NDPS Act in police station Sector 36, Chandigarh. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh, 32, of Nawanshahr, Punjab.

He was arrested in connection to a case registered on January 3, 2015, under the NDPS Act in police station Sector 36, Chandigarh. He was arrested with 3-gram smack. During trial, he did not appear before the court and absconded. Later, he was declared PO by the court of judicial magistrate Pardeep Synghal on March 30, 2016.

He was arrested on a tip-off from Kajheri, village, Chandigarh, on Thursday. He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody. Accused Jatinder had already been arrested in six NDPS Act cases, out of which four cases stand against him in Punjab and two in Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out