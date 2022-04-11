Chandigarh police arrest three held in two separate theft cases

Police on Sunday arrested three people in two separate theft cases.

In the first case, the victim, Manish Kumar of Maloya Colony, had reported that an unidentified person stole three mobile phones, a bill book and other documents from his van parked in Ram Darbar Phase 2 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. He noticed that the phones were missing after he was loading equipment in the van on Friday.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

Police have arrested the two accused Raju, 21, and Neeraj, 22, both of Ram Darbar, and recovered six stolen phones from their possession.

In another incident, Saif Ali Khan of Hallomajra village caught Kanhaiya, 20, of Burail village while he was trying to steal electric wire from the junction box of the streetlight near the Sector 33-B turn on Saturday. A theft case had been registered for this as well at the Sector 34 police station.

Ananda Sangha holds spiritual fair

Chandigarh Ananda Sangha on Sunday organised a day-long spiritual fair at Maharashtra Bhavan, Sector 19, holding several lectures, demonstrations, and group meditation activities for devotees. Key topics such as kriya yoga, self-transformation; chakras roadmap of self-realisation and teachings of Paramhansa Yogananda, author of Autobiography of a Yogi were discussed.

PU senate meet on April 26

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) senate scheduled its next meeting for April 26 at 2.00 pm in the Golden Jubilee Hall of the University. The meeting notice was issued to the members on Sunday and the meeting agenda will be issued later. Members can also attend the meeting through an online link.

Divank Gupta named Mr Chandigarh

Chandigarh Divank Gupta was on Sunday declared the 33rd Senior Mr Chandigarh overall champion during the event organised by Chandigarh Amateur Body Building Association at PML SD College, Sector 32. Kamaljeet Kaur emerged champion in the 6th women’s fitness championship, while Harmeet Singh won the men’s physique pen weight event. Pawan Singh was named the 31st Junior Mr. Chandigarh.

Deceased YAD leaders’ brother writes to CM, seeks action

Mohali Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of Vicky Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader who was killed in the parking lot of Sector 71 Market, Mohali, on August 7, 2021, has written to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann demanding speedy police action in the case. Pal said police should bring the shooters back to Mohali at the earliest.

Farmers booked for forcing shut toll plazas

Ambala A day after farmers forcing shut toll plazas in Ambala, police registered two cases against them at Naggal and Ambala Sadar police stations. The tolls near Devi Nagar and Saini Majra village were forced shut from 10 am to 1 pm with farmers staging protests for their demands including a ₹500 bonus per quintal on wheat.

Talk on stress management for SBI staff

Chandigarh Over 100 employees of SBI General Insurance across the northern region attended a health webinar on stress management to mark World Health Day on Sunday. The webinar was organised by SBI General Insurance local head office, Sector 17, in association with Faith Hospital, Chandigarh.