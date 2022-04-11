Chandigarh police arrest three held in two separate theft cases
Police on Sunday arrested three people in two separate theft cases.
In the first case, the victim, Manish Kumar of Maloya Colony, had reported that an unidentified person stole three mobile phones, a bill book and other documents from his van parked in Ram Darbar Phase 2 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. He noticed that the phones were missing after he was loading equipment in the van on Friday.
A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Police have arrested the two accused Raju, 21, and Neeraj, 22, both of Ram Darbar, and recovered six stolen phones from their possession.
In another incident, Saif Ali Khan of Hallomajra village caught Kanhaiya, 20, of Burail village while he was trying to steal electric wire from the junction box of the streetlight near the Sector 33-B turn on Saturday. A theft case had been registered for this as well at the Sector 34 police station.
Ananda Sangha holds spiritual fair
PU senate meet on April 26
Divank Gupta named Mr Chandigarh
Deceased YAD leaders’ brother writes to CM, seeks action
Farmers booked for forcing shut toll plazas
Talk on stress management for SBI staff
Will take probe into Hoshiarpur land scam to its logical end: Minister
Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday said that the state government will probe the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam and won't spare those involved in it. On April 5 this year, the additional district and sessions court of Ludhiana rejected the closure report in the Hoshiarpur land scam filed by the vigilance bureau on June 14, 2019.
Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class
Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class. The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time. Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.
Gurbani telecast row: SGPC mum on pact with PTC, to launch web channel in 10 days
With the live telecast of gurbani kirtan from Golden Temple by PTC, a channel owned by the Badals, sparking a row following an FIR against its management over sexual exploitation charges levelled by a beauty pageant contestant, the channel will continue to broadcast gurbani, for now, with the SGPC raising no objection to the same. Following the directions, the SGPC is now gearing up to launch a web channel, it is learnt.
Policy to safeguard NRIs’ interests in works: Minister
Punjab rural development and panchayats and NRI's affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interest of non-resident Indians, besides ensuring their immense contribution to the all-round development of villages, was on the anvil. Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Navtej Singh Shah offered to build the in memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Harbans Kaur.
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
