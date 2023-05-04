Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh Police net

2 proclaimed offenders land in Chandigarh Police net

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 04, 2023 01:23 AM IST

Munna, a resident of Dhanas, was booked by Chandigarh Police in December 2017 for kidnapping two minor girls from Khuda Lahora while they were headed to their tuition class

Continuing their special drive to nab proclaimed offenders (POs), the Chandigarh Police have arrested two more accused wanted in separate criminal cases.

Notably, Chandigarh Police, under the supervision of SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP (City) Mridul and DSP Davinder Sharma, apprehended a total of 60 proclaimed offenders in April. (Getty images)
Among them, Munna, a resident of Dhanas, was booked in December 2017 for kidnapping two minor girls from Khuda Lahora while they were headed to their tuition class.

Declared a PO by the court on April 25, 2023, Munna was arrested from Labour Camp, Wave Estate, Sector 85, Mohali. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Another PO, identified as Manpreet Singh, hailing from Gurdaspur, Punjab, was arrested from ISBT, Sector 43. He was wanted for two cases of mobile phone snatching and motorcycle theft. He was declared a PO in the vehicle theft case in January 2020 and in the snatching case in February 2023.

