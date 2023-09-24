News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police arrest youth selling heroin for easy money

Chandigarh Police arrest youth selling heroin for easy money

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 24, 2023 02:50 AM IST

The accused was caught with 20 gm heroin by the crime branch from near Chandigarh’s Sector 39 petrol pump

A 28-year-old man who had been supplying drugs to addicts for easy money has landed in police net.

Chandigarh Police arrested a youth for selling heroin. (HT FIle)

The accused, Gurcharan Singh, alias Guri, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 56, was caught with 20 gm heroin by the crime branch from near the Sector 39 petrol pump.

“He used to purchase drugs from a local peddler and further sold them to addicts at a high price. We are working to ascertain the source of drugs and his accomplices,” said SP Ketan Bansal. The Sector 39 police have booked him under the NDPS Act.

In another drugs case, two days after the operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a Sangrur-based drug peddler with 85 gm heroin in Manimajra, police have found that he had been supplying drugs in the tricity on the directions of a Haryana-based drug peddler, currently lodged in the Patiala Jail.

According to police officials familiar with the case, Davinder Singh, alias Kala, brought the drugs from the border area near Ferozepur and was in touch with jailed supplier Jassi.

“Himself a drug addict, Davinder supplied drugs on the instructions of Jassi. We may soon bring Jassi on production warrants here to dig deeper into their drug nexus in the tricity and the border area,” a cop said.

