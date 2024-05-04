Chandigarh Police bust US-based drug cartel with arrest of 2

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of Chandigarh Police has busted a US-based drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of two drug suppliers, including an engineering graduate and a history post-graduate. The accused in custody of Chandigarh Police on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar, 28, of Mansa and Gagandeep Singh Kang, alias Gagan, 38, of Mohali, were found in possession of 774 gm heroin here, which led police to unravel their supply chain, operated by US-based narco gangster Jasmeet, alias Lucky.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A Hyundai Verna car and a weighing machine for drugs were also recovered from the duo.

Police said Pankaj held a BTech degree in petroleum engineering. He was previously also arrested for possessing heroin by Bathinda police in 2019 and Chandigarh Police in 2021.

Gagandeep, who has completed MA in history from Panjab University, was also arrested by Panchkula police, Chandigarh Police and thrice by Sirsa police in the past.

During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to coming in contact with narco gangster Jasmeet, who lives in the US, through Signal app, an encrypted messaging service for instant messaging, voice and video calls.

On Jasmeet’s directions, they collected drugs from his aides in India and supplied them further.

Pankaj was arrested first, near Jiri Mandi Chowk in Chandigarh around 10.30 pm on April 29, after recovery of 754 gm heroin from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the ANTF police station in Sector 11 on April 30.

During questioning, he disclosed that he was running a heroin business on the directions of Gagan Kang, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali, leading to the latter’s arrest.

Currently, both are under three-day police custody.