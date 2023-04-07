Flesh trade racket: Chandigarh Police seek staff details from spa centres

After unearthing a flesh trade racket at two Sector-8 spa centres, the Chandigarh Police have asked owners of all such centres in the city to submit details of their staff. Senior police officers held a meeting with around 40 spa owners on Wednesday and gave them strict warnings against prostitution. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On March 28, following raids at Pyramid Spa Centre and Golden Leaf Spa in Sector 8, police had arrested the former’s owner, apart from three others, and rescued 18 girls, including 11 from Thailand and seven from north-eastern states. Cops were sent as decoy customers to bust the racket.

Senior police officers held a meeting with around 40 spa owners on Wednesday and gave them strict warnings against prostitution.

“We have strictly told the owners not to indulge in any illegal activity at their spa centres or else they will be held liable and criminal cases will be registered against them. A coordination meeting with almost all spa owners was held, where they were asked to submit details of their staff. The owners also have to inform the police where they recruit new people,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the probe said the rescued girls were not cooperating with the investigation.

“They are not willing to give their statements. We are verifying whether the girls were brought here by a single agent or if there is a network behind this. Though none of the girls is a minor, several are as young as 19 years old,” said a senior police officer.

A case under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, was registered at the Sector-3 police station following the raids on March 28.

