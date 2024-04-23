Chandigarh Police busts gang of four for duping people with fake job offers

Chandigarh Police have busted a gang of four members that had been cheating people across the country by luring them with fake job offers. The accused in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Three accused, identified as Mohammad Danish Quamar, alias Mohit Rajput, a resident of Bihar, Sunil Singh, alias Rakesh, and Sumit, both residents of Delhi, were arrested in a raid at Jaipur. Meanwhile, the fourth accused, Abinash Kumar, alias Gaurav Khote, was arrested from Sector 44, Noida, on the disclosure of Quamar.

The accused had their nexus spread across Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Ranchi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Indore, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata through a fake job placement firm registered in the name of Paramount HR Services.

The woman, in her complaint, told police that she had uploaded her resume on naukri.com, following which she received an email from srhrexecutive009@gmail.com for an interview on November 2, 2013, at SCO No. 142-143-144, 1st floor, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

As she went for the interview at the address, she met three boys and one girl there. One of the boys introduced himself as Mohit Rajput and another person introduced himself as HR. The woman present there told the complainant that she had been selected for a job at Max Hospital in Mohali and gave her a letter of intent of hire in the name of Paramount HR Services and the email id “paramounthrservices999@gmail.com” was mentioned on the letter. She was told that they would provide her with a laptop and a bag and asked to pay ₹21,500 in advance. They also gave her a payment receipt in the name of Paramount HR Services.

Later, the complainant received a call from their mobile numbers and they demanded more money. As she again visited their office, she came to know that the office had been closed and the same was taken on rent by them for two days. After that, she visited Max Hospital, Mohali, regarding her joining but found that there were no such vacancies when she realised she had been duped.

Quamar disclosed that he and his friend Abinash got the fake job placement firm registered in 2022.

Police said the accused first created a fake job placement firm in the name of Paramount HR Services to commit fraud. They obtained the data of people who uploaded their resumes on websites like naukri.com and Apnajob.com.

The accused’s bank records were obtained by police which found that the cheated money was deposited in an SBI Bank account, which was found in the name of one Shreya of Boriwali, Mumbai. The cheated amount further was transferred to the bank accounts of the Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code was registered on April 18.