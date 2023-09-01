PU polls 2023: Police strike at crack of dawn to catch outsiders at hostels

With the aim to ensure peaceful conduct of upcoming Panjab University (PU) student elections, Chandigarh Police conducted surprise raids at five boys’ hostels on the campus on Thursday early morning to catch outsiders staying in hostels without permission. Police detaining youths after a surprise check at PU hostels on Thursday morning. They were later let off after police confirmed that they were all PU students. (Sant Arora/HT)

Police took around 30 suspicious hostel occupants to the PU police post in their official vehicle for verification after they failed to show their documents during checking.

According to police, all were found to be PU students, including classmates of hostellers and freshers awaiting hostel allotment.

Police teams led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh, Sector 11 station house officer (SHO) Malkit Singh and Sector 17 SHO Rajiv Kumar conducted the surprise checks at Boys Hostels 1 to 5 around 4.45 am in the presence of hostel wardens and PU dean students welfare Jatinder Grover.

Disturbed by early morning checking, a few students, along with staff, were seen arguing with the security teams. “We already slept late due to late-night studying. Student party leaders also kept approaching us till late night and then cops woke us up early morning, disturbing our sleep cycle, which will affect our studies in the day,” said a student after his room was checked.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure smooth and peaceful elections. Assisting PU authorities, we have completely banned entry of outsiders on the campus without any genuine purpose. Every vehicle is being checked at the gates. We will continue to conduct surprise raids in the hostels till poll date,” DSP Gurmukh Singh said.

Police have also prepared teams to conduct checks at paying guest accommodations in Sector 15.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur on Friday will hold a meeting with PU authorities and all candidates to persuade them to ensure peaceful elections to avoid legal action.

