Chandigarh Police destroy drugs seized in 91 NDPS cases
Dec 29, 2023 07:12 AM IST
The drugs were disposed of at Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection, Dera Bassi, through incinerator installed in the firm
The Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) of Chandigarh Police under the chairmanship of Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, headquarters and crime) on Thursday disposed of the contraband drugs of 91 NDPS cases of 14 police stations. The drugs were disposed of at Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection, Dera Bassi, through incinerator installed in the firm
