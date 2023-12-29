close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police destroy drugs seized in 91 NDPS cases

Chandigarh Police destroy drugs seized in 91 NDPS cases

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 29, 2023 07:12 AM IST

The drugs were disposed of at Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection, Dera Bassi, through incinerator installed in the firm

The Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) of Chandigarh Police under the chairmanship of Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, headquarters and crime) on Thursday disposed of the contraband drugs of 91 NDPS cases of 14 police stations. The drugs were disposed of at Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection, Dera Bassi, through incinerator installed in the firm

HT Image
HT Image

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out