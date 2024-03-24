 Chandigarh Police dispose of 445 plaints at Samvedna camp - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Police dispose of 445 plaints at Samvedna camp

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 24, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The objective of the scheme was to provide easy accessibility and speedy machinery for the redressal of grievances of general public and to bring transparency and accountability in police functioning

To check the status of cases, complaints and traffic challans, a Samvedna Camp, an integrated grievances redressal mechanism, was organised at all police stations/ units and Traffic Lines in Sector 29 from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

During the camp, 374 people visited the police stations, units and Traffic Lines at Chandigarh. (HT)
During the camp, 374 people visited the police stations, units and Traffic Lines at Chandigarh. (HT)

As many as 374 people visited the police stations, units and Traffic Lines, and a total of 445 complaints were disposed of at the camp under the supervision of the SDPO’s and DSP’s concerned.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the camp, problems and issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these were issued to police officials and beat staff concerned.

A police official said the objective of the scheme was to provide easy accessibility and speedy machinery for the redressal of grievances of general public and to bring transparency and accountability in police functioning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On