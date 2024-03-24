Chandigarh Police dispose of 445 plaints at Samvedna camp

To check the status of cases, complaints and traffic challans, a Samvedna Camp, an integrated grievances redressal mechanism, was organised at all police stations/ units and Traffic Lines in Sector 29 from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday. During the camp, 374 people visited the police stations, units and Traffic Lines at Chandigarh. (HT)

As many as 374 people visited the police stations, units and Traffic Lines, and a total of 445 complaints were disposed of at the camp under the supervision of the SDPO’s and DSP’s concerned.

During the camp, problems and issues were discussed and instructions/directions regarding these were issued to police officials and beat staff concerned.

A police official said the objective of the scheme was to provide easy accessibility and speedy machinery for the redressal of grievances of general public and to bring transparency and accountability in police functioning.