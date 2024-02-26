Chandigarh Police end gang’s bike-theft spree

In another breakthrough in their crackdown on rising incidents of vehicle lifting, the Chandigarh Police have busted one more motorcycle theft gang. The accused and the recovered motorcycles in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT)

A total of seven stolen two-wheelers, including six Royal Enfield Bullet bikes, have been recovered with the arrest of two gang members, identified as Govinda, 22, of Manimajra, and Bunty Kumar, 31, of Hallo Majra.

The duo was arrested on Sunday from a barrier laid in Industrial Area. A police team saw two motorcycle-borne youths suspiciously taking a U-turn on noticing the naka.

A chase ensued and the duo was apprehended. During checking, it came to fore that the TVS Apache in their possession was stolen. Further questioning, led to the recovery of six more stolen bikes, all of Royal Enfield Bullet make.

Police said the accused were habitual offenders. Govinda was already facing 10 cases of snatching and theft registered since 2016. Bunty was also involved in three cases of snatching in Chandigarh in the past.

Last week, UT police had arrested another vehicle lifter, a taxi driver from Ferozepur, leading to recovery of six Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. He was nabbed while trying to sell a stolen bike in Sarangpur.