Chandigarh Police get 3 days to quiz duo who beat man to death with helmet

The two youths, arrested for battering a 36-year-old man to death with a helmet in Sector 17 on Tuesday, were sent to three-day police remand by the court of chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday. The accused are Vijay Kumar, 28, from Sarkaghat, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, and Hari Parsad, 19, of Pipliwala Town, Manimajra. (HT PHOTO)

The accused are Vijay Kumar, 28, from Sarkaghat, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, and Hari Parsad, 19, of Pipliwala Town, Manimajra.

Police had sought five-day remand on the grounds that the clothes and shoes worn by the accused during the crime and the motorcycle used by them had yet to be recovered. Besides they needed to reconstruct the crime scene and establish if more accused were involved in the case. However, the court granted only three days.

The victim, Abhishek Vij, was a resident of Sector 24 and worked with a contractor on daily wages.

A passer-by had found Abhishek lying injured on the road near Parade Ground around 4 am on Tuesday and alerted the police control room. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As per police, in a CCTV footage procured from the spot, Abhishek was seen consuming liquor and dancing on the road with two men around 4 am. But an argument broke out between the trio and the other two repeatedly hit Abhishek on the face with a helmet, inflicting grievous injuries. Investigators said Abhishek punched the accused back, but was subdued by the duo.

On contacting Abhishek’s family, police learnt from his wife that he was consuming liquor at home till around 11 pm, before leaving home in his Hyundai i10, which was recovered near the crime scene.

The accused are facing charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, punishable with death or imprisonment for life, besides fine.